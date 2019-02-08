Sikhonjwa quits Skyz Metro FM

BY SINDISO DUBE

VETERAN broadcaster Babongile Sikhonjwa is set to part ways with Bulawayo’s first commercial radio station, Skyz Metro FM ,after a two-year stint.

Sikhonjwa was the main anchor of the Vuka Vuka breakfast show, which he co-hosts with TKP, having earlier hosted it with Master Eli and Donna Ncube.

The radio station yesterday confirmed Sikhonjwa’s imminent departure on its official Facebook page.

“Skyz Metro FM would like to inform its valued listeners, advertisers and other stakeholders that our breakfast show main anchor, Babongile Sikhonjwa, has decided to hang up the mic. Skhonjwa presented for just less than three years the iconic Vuka Vuka Breakfast show and will officially leave the station on February 28, 2019,” read the post.

“Management of Fairtalk Communications would like to therefore, wish Skhonjwa all the best in his businesses, trusting that the same passion he showed for radio will be transferred to his businesses and it will bring us great joy that one of our own is achieving success elsewhere.”

“The show, presented through his unique brand of humour and energy, helped redefine radio by disrupting conventional concepts of broadcasting and in the process, established itself as the leading breakfast show in the country.”

“We value the time we spent with him, from the earliest days when we were setting up the station and the consummate professionalism with which he has conducted himself, up to his departure.”

The station manager, Godwin Phiri, later told NewsDay Life & Style, that there was no bad blood between the station and Sikhonjwa.

“Yes, I can confirm that Sikhonjwa will leave us as he gave notice till February 28, which will be his last day of broadcasting. Sikhonjwa said he wanted to concentrate on his growing entertainment career, which requires his full commitment,” he said.

“We are partying ways amicably and as a station, we wish him well in his future endeavors.”

Sikhonjwa said he could only comment on the matter after March 1 as the station manager was presently fully responsible for all communication-related matters.