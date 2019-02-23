Shamed Shamva cheat commits suicide

By Simbarashe Sithole

A 41-YEAR-OLD married Shamva woman committed suicide after she was caught pants down in the bush with another married man on Monday.

Danai Mandebvu, of Chitsa village under Chief Bushu, could not bear the shame of infidelity and took poison despite her husband Never Kanyemba (58) forgiving her after being

compensated by her boyfriend Simbarashe Chakanyuka (33).

Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe confirmed the incident.

“I can confirm a sudden death by poisoning in Shamva, where a married woman decided to take her life after she was caught indulging in sex with another man in the bush by her husband,” Mundembe said.

Allegations are that Mandebvu was caught having sex with Chakanyuka in a bush by her husband on Sunday afternoon.

Chakanyuka pleaded with Kanyemba to forgive both him and his wife for a fee. He subsequently surrendered a beast on Monday to compensate for his shenanigans.

Kanyemba accepted the beast and went for a beer drink, leaving his wife home. Mandebvu decided to take some poison and died the same day in her bedroom.

“We urge members of the public to desist from acts of infidelity and, above all, to respect their lives because we only live once. One should not risk committing suicide. Instead, they should seek counselling,” Mundembe said.