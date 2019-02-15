Search for new Zacc board begins

BY RICHARD CHIDZA

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has stepped up efforts to appoint a new Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission board following the mass resignation of the Job Whabira-led team last month.

Whabira’s team stepped down a few days after Mnangagwa told journalists at State House that he had lost confidence of the anti-graft body.

“Zacc is corrupt and rotten to the core. We have to do something about it. We need a mind-set change if we are to defeat corruption. We have also realised that we have been fighting corruption using people who are deeply involved,” Mnangagwa said then.

Whabira’s board was mired in controversy, including reports of senior officials using Mnangagwa’s name to extort money from suspects.

Yesterday, Parliament, which has the mandate to conduct public interviews for prospective commissioners, announced it would be accepting nominations until month-end.

“The Standing Rules and Orders Committee of the Parliament of Zimbabwe is mandated in terms of Section 237 and 254 of the Constitution to nominate candidates for appointment by His Excellency the President to serve as commissioners on the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission provided for in Chapter 13 part 1 of the Constitution.

“Vacancies have arisen in the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission following the resignation of the chairman and commissioners on January 31, 2019 before the expiry of their term of office,” the notice said.

“Accordingly, the Standing Rules and Orders Committee is, hereby, calling on the public to nominate persons to be considered for appointment to this commission.”

Prospective candidates are expected to have at least seven years’ experience in the legal fraternity, accountancy background or 10 years’ experience in the investigation of

crime.

“At least one must be qualified to practise as a legal practitioner in Zimbabwe and have been so qualified for at least seven years.

“At least one must be qualified to practice as a public accountant or public auditor in Zimbabwe and have been so qualified for at least seven years. At least one must be a person with at least 10 years’ experience in the investigation of crime,” the National Assembly said.

At the height of Zanu PF factional fights pitting a camp that was supporting former President Robert Mugabe against Mnangagwa, Zacc was accused of pursuing a divisive agenda in its investigations, as it was seen to be targeting those who backed the former ruler.

Other members of the outgoing commission are Nanette Silukhuni, Goodson Nguni, Christine Fundira, Denford Chirindo, Cathy Muchechetere, Farai Mashonganyika and Boyana Ndou.