Scores freed over violent protests

Amalgamated Rural Teachers’ Union of Zimbabwe secretary-general Robson Chere was on Wednesday freed by Goromonzi magistrate Feresi Chakanyuka after spending close to two weeks in remand prison.

﻿BY JAIROS SAUNYAMA/Charles Laiton/Albert Masaka

Chere, a science teacher at Acturus Mine High School, was arrested together with Moenda Mbela and Chenesai Muchuwa on intimidation charges as defined in section 45(b) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act, Chapter 9:23.

The courts acquitted Chere, who was represented by Douglas Coltart on the basis of inconsistence in the evidence given by State witnesses.

According to court papers, on January 16, at around 3pm, the trio went to TN Gold Arcturus Mine main gate.

Upon arrival, the three allegedly asked security guards manning the gate why they were at work when the country was on a “shutddown”.

The trio allegedly threatened to bring a truckload of people to assault those who were working at the mine.

An argument allegedly ensued between the trio and the mine security guards before Chere assaulted one of the guards.

George Manhidza represented the State.

In Chitungwiza, magistrate Nyasha Vhitorini on Wednesday acquitted two men, one of them a policeman’s son, while the third was found guilty of causing public violence at Chitungwiza Vehicle Inspection Depot.

In passing ruling, Vhitorini found Steven Sango (24) guilty, while Sandurai Nyatete (20) was acquitted with the third, Spencer Mudzingwa (22), being freed at the close of trial.

Their lawyer, Job Sikhala made a request to the court so that he submits comprehensive submissions for mitigation for Sango before sentence was passed.

Sikhala told NewsDay after the judgment that he would appeal against Sango’s conviction.

During the trial, a 12-year-old boy alleged that he was beaten up and tortured in order to coerce him to become a State witness.

In a related development, Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions president Peter Mutasa was remanded to today for bail determination after submissions by his lawyer, Aleck Muchadehama.