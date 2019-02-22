Schools tennis tourney on today

BY FORTUNE MBELE

THE 2019 inter-provincial schools tennis tournament kicks off at Prince Edward High School and St John’s College in Harare today, with 24 players from four provinces expected to take part in the competition.

The competition runs from today and ends on Sunday.

Tournament organiser Nesbert Chirewa yesterday said all was set for the competition, which will see each of the four competing provinces — Harare, Mashonaland East, Matabeleland and Midlands — providing four players apiece.

“Everything is in place for the tennis tournament, which starts tomorrow (today) morning and we have the Under-19s at Prince Edward and the Under-15s at St John’s schools.

Schools competed in their respective provinces and selected representatives of four players each that are taking part in the competition. We have teams coming from Matabeleland, Midlands, Mashonaland East and Harare,” he said.

Chirewa said there were only two players from Mashonaland West and they had been integrated into the Harare team.

“We will draw the players into pools and they play in a league format and then proceed into a knock-out stage to decide the winners. In the competition, we will select a Zimbabwe schools national team that will travel to South Africa next month,” he said.

Adonis Jerome, of Prince Edward High, is favourite to win the Under-19 boys’ category, with Kumal Mohamed of Hellenics Academy being another player to watch in that section.

In the Under-15s, St George’s College duo of Benedict Badza and Mikhil Raja will be the two players to watch in that category.