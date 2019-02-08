SA-based Zimbo gets life in prison for murder

By Rex Mphisa

A 29-YEAR-OLD Zimbabwean man was this week jailed for life and will serve an additional 71-year jail term after a South African High court convicted him of murder, robbery and escaping from custody.

Petrus Standford Moyo (pictured) was part of a group of armed men who shot and killed South African medical doctor Warmer Emslie (55) and injured his wife, a doctor as well, during a raid on a farm outside Lephalale on September 20, 2017.

The victim was attacked around 8pm while seated outside his house. Armed with pistols, Moyo and his gang attacked and shot Emslie and his wife who was seriously injured, but survived.

Moyo and his gang fled the scene using the victim’s vehicle which was later found abandoned a few kilometres from the farm.

In a statement yesterday, South African Police Services spokesperson for Limpopo province Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said the High Court in Lephalale, which sat on Wednesday, had handed down the sentence.

“The 29-year-old man convicted of the murder of Dr Werner Emslie from Lephalale [was sentenced] to an effective life imprisonment by the Lephalale High Court on Wednesday,” he said.

“He was also sentenced to 15 years for attempted murder, another 30 for robbery with aggravating circumstances, one year for trespassing, 13 years for house breaking and theft, three years for malicious damage to property, three years for escaping from lawful custody and nine years for theft.”

Ngoepe said after his arrest, Moyo who is a Zimbabwean, and his gang were hunted down and caught, but he escaped from police cells only to be re-arrested later in the Free State province.