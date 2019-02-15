RTG Virtual platform grows

BY MTHANDAZO NYONI

ONE of the country’s largest hospitality groups, Rainbow Tourism Group (RTG), says it now has 61 properties representing over 700 rooms in Bulawayo on its virtual accommodation platform.

RTG Virtual is a partnership platform between RTG and selected hotels, lodges and tourism activity companies in Zimbabwe, which also develops their business capabilities and access to markets.

In a statement yesterday, RTG spokesperson, Pride Khumbula said the company continues to lead the industry in the development and support of smaller players in the industry through its RTG Virtual platform and GatewayStream mobile and Internet

application.

RTG Virtual was launched in 2014, while RTG Gateway (now rebranded to GatewayStream) was launched in February 2018.

This innovative “one stop shop” allows RTG to process bookings on behalf of its approved local partners.

GatewayStream enables users to access, book and pay for products and services ranging from the group’s own hospitality products, which include holiday packages, meals and transfers to third party products and services.

“We have uploaded all our RTG Virtual Partners onto the App, of which we are using Matabeleland as our pilot project. To date we have 61 properties representing over 700 rooms in Bulawayo on the Virtual platform. Our priority is to open up markets for tourism in Zimbabwe using our App,” RTG virtual manager Tinashe Kuvheya said.

Khumbula said RTG Virtual has become an enabler for igniting domestic tourism, by opening up opportunities for smaller, unknown players in the industry who may not have strong robust sales and marketing resources at their disposal nor the international reach.

Mavuna Lodge owner, Nobuhle Ndlovu, said: “Being a new entrant in the hospitality industry, it is extremely exciting to access and partner with RTG on the RTG Virtual platform and it has an enabling effect of growing our business.”

“RTG is a tried and trusted brand name in the market place and our tagging on this brand will ensure that we maintain a high standard of hospitality, which under normal circumstances we would not have been able to follow through,” she added.

Other partner hotels and lodges are in the Eastern Highlands, Harare, Masvingo, Hwange, Kariba and Victoria Falls.