RIPKarlLagerfeld: Iconic fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld dead at 85 – reports

Fashion legend Karl Lagerfeld has died at the age of 85, according to French media reports.

Article originally published by IOLNews.

Lagerfeld, who was Chanel’s creative director, reportedly died on Tuesday morning at a hospital in Paris after being admitted the day before.

News of his passing comes a month after Largerfeld missed his end-of-show-bow during the Chanel Haute Couture show at Paris Fashion Week because he was unable to attend.

Lagerfeld was recognised around the world for his distinctive long white hair, black sunglasses, gloves and high starched collars.

He was also creative director for Italian fashion house Fendi, as well as Karl Lagerfeld glasses and sunglasses.

Tributes have already started pouring in social media.