Redcliff, Mbizo MPs approach High Court for bail

OPPOSITION MDC Alliance’s Redcliff and Mbizo MPs, Lloyd Mukapiko and Settlement Chikwinya, have taken their freedom bid to the Bulawayo High Court.

﻿BY BRENNA MATENDERE

The two were arrested on January 17 on allegations of inciting public violence during the fuel price hike protests and are languishing in Kwekwe Remand Prison.

According to the State, the legislators addressed members of the public in Kwekwe and encouraged them to resort to violence during the stayaway. Chikwinya is alleged to have posted on his Facebook wall, a statement thanking people for taking part in the stayaway.

The MPs are denying the charges.

Kwekwe magistrate Story Rushambwa ruled that they were not good candidates for bail.

However, their lawyer Brian Dube revealed that the legislators have since approached the High Court for bail.

“We have lodged the application for the MPs’ bail at the Bulawayo High Court. The legislators are yet to be allocated a judge who will hear the bail application, but we hope that will be done this week,” Dube said.

He also highlighted that the two MPs cannot be said to be a flight risk.

“At law, all averments must be backed by evidence and as it stands there is no such to show that the MPs cannot be tried from home. They deserve their liberty because they have not been convicted,” the lawyer said.

In Gweru, accused persons who were denied bail by the lower court in similar offences were finally granted their liberty by the High Court this week.

These include MDC organising secretary Amos Chibaya and 12 youths from Mkoba.