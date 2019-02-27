Random Pictures: PETRO Trade receives ISO Certificate 9001: 2015

Pictures by Ruvimbo Muchenje

Just IN: Petro Trade got the ISO 9001-2015 Quality Management System Certificate from the Standards Association of Zimbabwe.

This Certificate underlines the determination and commitment of management and staff to continue providing high quality customer service.

(From Left) Standards Association of Zimbabwe Director General Dr. Eve Gadzikwa handing ISO Certificate 9001:2015 to Deputy Minister of Energy and Power Development, Hon Magna Mudyiwa and Acting CEO for PETRO trade Mr Godfrey Ncube.

Director General of the Standards Association of Zimbabwe, Dr. Eve Gadzikwa.

Petro Trade Acting CEO Godfrey Ncube

Mr R Muradzikwa

MP for Buhera South Hon Joseph Chinotimba