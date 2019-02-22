PRESS RELEASE: AMH CONVERSATIONS LEADERSHIP SERIES II HONOURS INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY

#BalanceforBetter #AMHConversations

On the 6th of March 2019, AMH will host the second edition of AMH Conversations Leadership Series at Meikles Hotel, Harare at 0800hrs. The Women in Leadership Conversations grew out of a desire to see more women represented in leadership roles in business and the community.

Following the successful launch of the series in November 2018, with our keynote speaker as Chancellor of Nelson Mandela University, Geraldine Fraser Moleketi. Our second edition deliberately coincides with International Women’s Day on the 8th March. The campaign theme of #BalanceforBetter is a call-to-action for driving gender balance across the world, which is a theme as a brand we will be following closely. Alpha Media Holdings (AMH) has partnered with Hivos and Lafarge Cement in celebrating this important day.

Our guest of honour is Zimbabwean born and bred Cheryl-Jane Kujenga who is currently the Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director of AdCorp Holdings Limited (South Africa). Her topic is based on her MBA thesis “Breaking the second glass ceiling: from sector leadership to the C-Suite” Progression and development of African women up the career ladder.

Cheryl-Jane Kujenga, also known as CJ, studied her articles at Ernst & Young Zimbabwe and progressed to become the youngest black female partner at Ernst & Young South African. AT EY, she was been involved in an advisory capacity to various industries including technology, telecommunications, manufacturing, infrastructure, retail, healthcare and financial. She has an EMBA from the University of Cape Town and a B.Compt Hons from UNISA. Using her 20 years of commercial experience, she will unpack the progression and development of African women up the career ladder. Focusing on what it takes to make it up that ladder while circumventing burnout. Joining her will be a host of panellists from government, business and civil society to share their stories.

Don’t miss this opportunity to be a part of a very important leadership conversation for women in Zimbabwe and an opportunity to celebrate International Women’s Day with us. To book your seat or a table for your organisation contact Olga Muteiwa on events@alphamedia.co.zw or

Tel. 02 42 773930 – 8.