PRAZ, CIFOZ hold investor conference

BY Staff Writer

The Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (PRAZ) and the Construction Industry Federation of Zimbabwe (CIFOZ) will this month hold an investor conference, which is expected to present growth opportunities for players in the infrastructure development industry.

PRAZ chief executive Nyasha Chizu said the conference will focus on funding opportunities for large infrastructural development programmes.

“The country is set to witness massive roll out of construction projects of astronomical proportion, judging by the projects the government of Zimbabwe is funding towards massive infrastructural development,” Chizu said.

“Of course, the biggest project is the Beitbridge-Chirundu High way construction with an estimated cost of $500 million annually for the next three years, whose trickle down effect will benefit numerous companies downstream”.

Chizu said local authorities are also lining up construction projects, thereby creating opportunities for local construction companies.

Over 200 delegates are expected to attend the conference, which will be held under the theme Towards Vision 2030 National Transport, Housing and Infrastructure Projects – Harnessing on Public and Private Sector Synergies. The main speakers will be drawn from government, public sector and regional development banks.

Chizu said the conference presents an opportunity to reinforce the need for active participation of local companies in the transport, construction and infrastructure development sector as well as sustainable procurement, participation of marginalised societies and small-to-medium enterprise development, including public and private sector roles.

“It will also unpack strategies on how procurement can be used effectively to drive the socio-economic agenda in Zimbabwe and how to harness public-private sector business dealings,” he said.