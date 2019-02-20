Plumtree pupil (8) drowns during swimming expedition

AN eight-year-old pupil at Fairview Primary School in Plumtree drowned in a flooded stream while swimming with other boys during break time.

BY RICHARD MUPONDE

The boy, from Sundowns Resettlement area in Bulilima district, reportedly left school at around 10am with other boys going to a nearby stream for swimming, but a strong river current swept him away.

Other boys, however, managed to swim to safety.

Matabeleland South police spokesperson Chief Inspector Philisani Ndebele confirmed the incident yesterday.

“Yes, we have received a report of sudden death by drowning, where an eight-year-old minor from Fairview Primary School drowned in a stream where he had gone to swim with other pupils during the school’s break time. The body was conveyed to Plumtree District Hospital,” Ndebele said.

“This is the fourth case of drowning we have recorded in a period of two days in the province. The public is warned to desist from getting into water bodies during the rainy season as there is risk of drowning. Parents and teachers are also warned to constantly monitor the movement of their children and

pupils.”

The boy’s drowning came two days after two Beitbridge men from Mtetengwe village, 30km west of Beitbridge town, drowned while fishing in full view of their children at the weekend.

Their bodies were recovered by police.