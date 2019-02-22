Odzi cop faces 3 counts of criminal abuse of office

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

An Odzi police officer has been arrested on charges of demanding bribes from mbanje peddlers.

Honest Bhunu (26) yesterday appeared before Mutare magistrate Perseverance Makhala facing three counts of criminal abuse of office. Bhunu, who is denying the allegations, was granted $100 bail and will appear in court for trial on March 6.

In count one, prosecutor Fletcher Karombe told the court that on February 6, Bhunu, who was dressed in civilian attire and with two accomplices went to Agnes Koffi (33), an alleged mbanje peddler masquerading as a buyer.

Upon arrival, the accused person produced his police identity card and demanded $30 from the complainant, but was given only $20.

They repeated the same modus operandi on Kudakwashe Muduuri (22), who also gave them $20 and another $10 paid by his sister Juliet Muduuri, through EcoCash. Bhunu allegedly repeated the trick on Castra Madzokere and received $30. But the three victims, who live in the same neighbourhood, reported the matter at Odzi Police Station, leading to Bhunu’s arrest.