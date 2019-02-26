New date for ‘King 98’ album launch

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

RISING South Africa-based Zimbabwean hip-hop artiste Ngonidzashe “King 98” Dondo has shifted the initial launch date for his debut album Francesca from April 27 to May 1 at Wingate Golf Club in Harare.

The launch will be graced by two top regional music stars, Nigerian music icon David “Davido” Adeleke, who is set to make a return to Zimbabwe for the second time and celebrated South African rap superstar, Nasty C. Both artistes have already confirmed their attendance.

King 98 collaborated with Davido on a single No Bad Vibes, which was released as an appetiser ahead of the album launch, while Nasty C features on the forthcoming album.

The singer’s manager, DJ Simmz, yesterday confirmed the latest developments, saying the change in date was necessitated by the need to accommodate all the artistes billed to perform at the launch.

“We have slightly moved the date of Francesca album launch from April 27 to May 1 after deliberations with some artistes who are set to perform at the event; who had prior engagements. Everything, however, remains unchanged from the performers to the venue. Our Nigerian and South African brothers Davido, together with Nasty C, are still coming for the launch,” he said.

DJ Simmz said preparations for the launch were going according to plan.

“We are content with preparations for the launch, where we are promising a bigger event as King 98 takes his career to another level with the launch of his much-awaited debut album,” he said.

The youthful King 98, who is pursuing a degree in music and arts at the University of Pretoria, South Africa, has since engaged the services of two regional managers from South Africa and Nigeria to handle his affairs. Sam “Olofofo” Frank, who leads the talent management team at Davido Music Worldwide (DMW), will be managing the youthful crooner in Nigeria while entertainment guru Faith Siphoro will be his manager in South Africa.

Apart from the international artistes, the launch will also feature an array of local artistes among them ExQ, Nadia Nakai, Tammy Moyo, Shashl, Union 5 and wheel spinner Silence Dosh.

The concert’s advance tickets are available at all Jan Jam shops, Chicken Hut outlets and online on www.clicknpay.africa and are selling for US$10 general, US$20 for VIP, and US$50 for VVIP.