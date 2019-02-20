Ndlovu’s body arrives in Bulawayo

The body of the late Zanu PF Bulawayo provincial chairman Callistus Ndlovu, who died in South Africa last week, arrived yesterday ahead of burial on Saturday at the National Heroes’ Acre in Harare.



BY NIZBERT MOYO

Ndlovu succumbed to pancreatic cancer at a South African hospital where he had been rushed to after collapsing at his house in the neighbouring country.

His body arrived at the Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport in Bulawayo yesterday afternoon and was taken to his house at Number 3 Fletcher Road, Khumalo.

Zanu PF provincial secretary for administration, Elifasi Mashaba, told Southern Eye that the body would be taken to Ndlovu’s rural home in Brunapeg before burial in Harare.

“The body will proceed to his rural home at Sansukwi in Brunapeg on Wednesday. A memorial service will be held at St Mary’s Cathedral in Bulawayo on Friday before the body is taken to City Hall at 10am then proceed to Harare for burial,” Mashaba said.