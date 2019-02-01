National dialogue: NPRC hits ground running

BY OBEY MANAYITI

THE National Peace and Reconciliation Commission (NPRC) says it has started work on the national dialogue aimed at addressing socio-economic challenges facing the country.

The planning process kick-starts the process of convergence of various stakeholders, among them churches, academia, business, arts, culture and civil society.

Addressing journalists in Harare yesterday, NPRC chairperson Retired Justice Selo Nare said a meeting was held yesterday to develop a framework for comprehensive dialogue.

He said the recent events in the country forced them to move with speed.

“While the NPRC has set the creation for dialogue platforms as a key activity in its strategic plan, the events of the past few weeks have made it imperative to move with speed to create a space for national conversations towards social, economic and political transformation,” Nare said.

He said the key guiding questions would be why Zimbabweans were not talking and identifying key pillars of national dialogue as well as who should participate and at what level, as well as how the dialogue would proceed.

Nare said the possible outcomes of the meeting would centre on issues of inclusivity across regions, sectors and communities, transparency, honesty, trust-building and that the process must be a hybrid of top-down and bottom-up approaches.

He said the commission would refine the contributions made at yesterday’s meeting and come up with a framework that would be shared by all stakeholders.