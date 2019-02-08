Muzokomba surfaces at TelOne

NEWLY-promoted outfit TelOne have reportedly signed former Dynamos forward Jacob Muzokomba, as they look to strengthen their squad ahead of their maiden appearance in the topflight league.

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

Muzokomba starred in Luke Masomere’s Manica Diamonds team that gained promotion into the top-flight from the Eastern Region.

However, he was not offered a new deal upon expiry of his contract in December.

The free-scoring striker has been training with the Wifi Boys since January and is part of the squad that is currently camped in Gwanda for a team-building exercise.

Though no details were obtained regarding the players’ contract, it is understood that TelOne intend to build their team around the 32-year-old.

Meanwhile, the club is set to appoint a substantive coach this week to replace Joel Lupahla, who will be reassigned as he does not meet the Caf A coaching badge requirement to coach in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League.

Sources from within indicate that former Young Warriors gaffer Jairos Tapera is the front runner to take over the post after he impressed during interviews held last month.

The trio of Llyod Mutasa, Nelson Matongorere and Takesure Chiragwi are also reported to be angling for the job.

TelOne spokesperson Melody Harry said the club was on course to align themselves to Zifa and PSL’s demands.

“We are yet to conclude the processes to comply with the PSL requirements on the qualifications of head coach. Once this is done, we will be making an announcement,” she said.

“However, note that this process has not derailed our preparations. Our team is in full force pre-season preps and currently in camp.”