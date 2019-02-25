Mutare man jailed 20 months for fraud

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

A MUTARE man has been jailed 20 months for fraudulently selling a residential stand belonging to another person for R65 000.

Tinashe Usavi (40) appeared before Mutare magistrate Perseverance Makhala on Friday facing fraud charges.

Makhala, however, suspended four months on condition of good behaviour.

Another eight months were suspended on condition that he restitutes the complainant Patience Mwaramba.

He will serve an effective eight months.

According to prosecutor Matthew Chimutunga, on July 20, 2017, Usavi misrepresented to Mwaramba that he and his wife Emily Mutsa Maisvoreva were the owners of stand 8324 in

Natview, Mutare, and they sold the stand to the complainant.

Mwaramba later discovered that the land belonged to Godwin Dambudzo, who had all the necessary documention. Usavi’s wife was found not

guilty.