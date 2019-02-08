MP pledges to support rising Shasha

BY TAFADZWA KACHIKO

Marondera Central legislator Caston Matewu (MDC Alliance) has pledged to support the career of rising gospel musician Batsirai Shasha, who recently launched his debut eight-track album, First of Many, at The Venue, Avondale in Harare.

Matewu, who was the guest of honour at the event organised by Mtaka Media and its partners, said he would be instrumental in ensuring that Shasha would have his wings spread beyond the county’s borders.

“This is such a very good and illustrious event, which I am so honoured to be a part of. I will be with Batsirai all the way in this journey he has started. I promise to support him in any way possible. I want to make sure that his wings are spread around the world, for example, in the United Kingdom and the United States. I want his wings in the music industry to spread,” he said.

Matewu encouraged young people to identify their God-given talents and use them to pursue their dreams.

“Young people make the mistake of doing what is not in them, God gives everyone a gift. We must make use of our God-given gifts. I challenge everyone here to identify something that you are good at and pursue your dream,” he said.

Mtaka Media founder and Shasha’s manager, Florence Chaurura, said the launch was a celebration of talent given to Shasha by God and thanked those who came to continue supporting the event.

“We celebrate the gift of art which comes from God. That’s why many people flocked to the late Oliver “Tuku” Mtukudzi’s rural home for his burial in order to celebrate his life. I want to thank you for coming to support this gift,” she said.

The eight tracks on the album include, Ndinodada Naye, Ndakaona Ropa, Panobudika Chete, Agape, Specialist, Ndakunda neNyasha, Munhu waMwari and Gore reMinana. The debut album also carries bonus tracks Nguva yaMwari and Batsirai Mweya Wangu.

Shasha, who has since produced nine singles, attained a degree in music business musicology and technology with the Midlands State University.