Motivational speaker pens fatherhood book

BY TAFADZWA KACHIKO

SOUTH AFRICA-BASED Zimbabwean motivational speaker Ronald Muringai, has penned his second book titled Fathering Sons: Perspectives on Being the Father Every Son Needs.

The book is set for launch this Saturday at Centurion Theatre in Pretoria, South Africa.

In an interview with NewsDay Life & Style, Muringai said he was motivated to write the book which explores a lot about fatherhood from the perspective of sons after a wide research.

“I wrote the book after sending a questionnaire with 23 questions to 120 male respondents, where 51 managed to respond. The book touches on the problems of the absence of fathers in their children’s lives caused by death, disappearance, divorce or denied paternity,” he said.

Muringai said the book also looks at the presence of fathers who are not emotionally engaged with their sons.

“The poor father-to-son relationships inspired me to explore the topic further. I then spoke to many men in churches, social circles and workplaces before writing,” he said.

Muringai said he would bring the book home for another launch by midyear, having also set his eyes for a series of launches in Swaziland and London before the year ends.

“We are hoping to do this in June or July, but we have not set dates yet since we are still trying to secure a venue. More details will be disclosed after the first launch because all the energies are currently directed towards that,” he said.

He said the launch would be graced by South African Music Awards jazz artiste nominee Ndo Dlakadla, award-winning artiste Bheka Mthethwa and the South African Revenue Service chief financial officer Johnstone Makhubu.

Muringai was recently nominated for the Zimbabwe Achievers South Africa awards scheduled for April 6 in Sandton, South Africa.

“I released my first book, Excellence or Nothing, in February last year. The book became a certified best-seller in South Africa after selling over 3 000 copies. Because of the book, I was nominated for the Zimbabwe Achievers Awards Author/Writer of the Year Award,” he said.

“The market has so far been a cocktail of Zimbabweans based this side and South Africans that have been pushing for the ’black excellence’ agenda.”