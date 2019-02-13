Motion to preserve wetlands

BY RUTENDO MATANHIKE

CHAIRPERSON of the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Environment and Tourism Consilia Chinanzvavana on Monday said her committee would present a motion in Parliament on the preservation of wetlands.

“There is a lot of degradation caused by the development of new structures on wetlands, and we will deliberate as a committee to present a motion where all Members of Parliament will debate on the issue,” she said during a tour of Monavale Vlei, University of Zimbabwe, Borrowdale and Glen Lorne.

She said wetlands need to be protected because they are sources of water.

“We need to have our own protected zones in Zimbabwe because the wetlands provide water for the communities and if they are left to dry then communities will not have

water.