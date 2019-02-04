Mokoomba headlines Tanzanian festival

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

INTERNATIONALLY-acclaimed afro-fusion group Mokoomba’s supremacy on foreign lands remains on the trot, with a second dance at the annual four-day Sautiza Busara Festival set for February 7 to 10 in Stone Town, Tanzania, expected to bring the roof down.

Sautiza Busara is among the biggest festivals in East Africa and attracts people from all over the world to celebrate wealth and diversity in African music. According to the festival’s website, more than 400 artistes will perform at the event.

Mokoomba, who are scheduled to depart on Thursday, make a return to the festival as a headlining act on the closing day of the festival, having made their debut appearance at the same event in 2013.

The group’s manager, Marcus Gora, told NewsDay Life & Style that it was an honour for the group to perform at the festival as their performance will highlight the country’s rich and diverse musical culture.

“Preparations for the trip are at an advanced stage and we are excited to be going back to Sautiza Busara Festival where we made a highly successful debut performance in 2013. This year, we are coming back as a headline act, which is making us feel honoured and we cannot wait to share our new music and stage act with the Zanzibar and international audience,” he said.

“This is one of our favourite festivals, set in a beautiful old fort in Stone Town and a festival that brings a lot of visitors and great bands to Zanzibar, which boosts their profile and economy. We are hopeful that our performance will also stimulate interest in travellers to visit Zimbabwe.”

Mokoomba’s performance at the festival would be their opening concert this year, as they start the year on a higher note in a foreign land, before returning home for the first concert towards month-end in the capital.

With their music rooted in the Tonga, Luvale and Nyanja rhythms and melodies — Mokoomba have used their compositions to transcend borders and cultures as they continue to be recognised

and celebrated across the world.