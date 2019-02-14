Mnangagwa ordained by God: Tsenengamu

BY JAIROS SAUNYAMA

Zanu PF youth league national commissar Godfrey Tsenengamu has claimed that President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s rule was ordained by God a long time ago and that those harbouring ambitions of taking over should relax.

Addressing district youth chairpersons drawn from Mashonaland East province in Marondera on Tuesday, Tsenengamu said Mnangagwa’s ascendency to power was prophesied by the late apostolic sect leader, Aaron Mhukuta, popularly known as Mudzidzi Wimbo.

“To some of us, who belong to the apostolic sect, it was prophesied years ago by Majinesta (Wimbo) that Mnangagwa will lead this nation. It was said, the nation will be led by one with the name of an angel and after that someone by the name Dambudzo will rule this country. Leadership comes from God. If you want to rule, ask yourself if you are loved by God,” he said.

Former First Lady Grace Mugabe last year also described Mnangagwa as a God-given leader during the funeral of her mother Idah Marufu.

The youth league is currently organising a solidarity march for Mnangagwa earmarked for next week.

Speaking during the same meeting, Zanu PF Mashonaland East provincial youth chairperson, Kelvin Mutsvairo, came out guns blazing, warning party legislators sabotaging youth meetings.

“We are aware of our MPs who are not supporting party programmes by the youths. They should know that they are in those positions because of us. We will make sure that these MPs, who are sabotaging party business, be recalled,” said Mutsvairo.

Zanu PF MPs in the province have been urged to secure buses in their constituencies to transport party youths to Harare for the solidarity march dubbed #EDWillNeverWalkAlone.