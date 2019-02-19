Mliswa escalates fight against Nduna

BY VENERANDA LANGA

NORTON MP Temba Mliswa (independent) has asked the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission (ZHRC) to investigate death threats made against him last week by Chegutu West MP Dexter Nduna (Zanu PF) during a fracas in Parliament.

The appeal came after Mliswa was chucked out of the House last Thursday when he became emotional and called Nduna a murderer.

This also comes amid reports that Nduna has been removed as chairperson of the Transport Parliamentary Portfolio Committee by the Standing Rules and Orders Committee.

Speaker of the National Assembly, Jacob Mudenda recently announced that Nduna would chair the Transport Portfolio Committee instead of Murewa North MP Daniel Garwe, a move which Mliswa said smelt of corruption because Nduna was allegedly involved in an $11 million Zinara scam.

“I write to you in terms of the Constitution (section 243), which provides that the functions of the ZHRC include to receive and consider complaints from the public and to take such action in regards to the complaints as it considers appropriate; to protect people against abuse of power and maladministration by the State and public institutions and by officials of those institutions; and to investigate the conduct of any authority or person suspected of violating any of the human rights provided in the constitution’s declaration of rights; and to take necessary actions to assist victims of human rights violations to receive justice,” Mliswa’s letter to ZHRC read.

“I make the following complaint regarding a verbal threat made against me by Nduna and request the ZHRC to investigate these abuses and secure appropriate redress,” he said.

Mliswa’s letter said during a sitting of the Mines Committee last week, Nduna made personal and ominous verbal threats against him, saying that he had killed people he did not even know and that he would deal with him (Mliswa) outside Parliament.

“As a result of these threats, the security of my person and that of my family is now at risk, and my right to freedom of movement and expression have been seriously compromised,” he said.

In a statement, main opposition MDC Alliance deputy spokesperson Bekithemba Mpofu, blasted Nduna’s behaviour, saying apart from threatening an MP with death, he drew a gun at a public place threatening to kill opponents and also made suggestions that citizens must be brought before a firing squad.