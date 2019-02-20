Missing Mutare woman found dead

A MUTARE woman, who had been reported misasing for five days, was found dead on Monday, with her body in a state of decomposition in a maize field in the sprawling Sakubva high-density suburb.

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

Manicaland police spokesperson Inspector Tavhiringwa Kakohwa confirmed the incident yesterday.

Kakohwa said the now-deceased, Serai Muchaneta (54), left her house in Sakubva on the morning of February 13 to go and pay her bills to an unnamed housing co-operative

society.

Muchaneta did not return home, prompting her daughter Tafadzwa Tarakira to make a police report at Sakubva Police Station.

Police started to search for Muchaneta, but her body was found by a passerby Monica Mandeya (45) in a maize field, with two deep cuts on the head and hands.

Mandeya notified the deceased’s daughter, who went to make a police report.

Kakohwa said police had since launched a manhunt for the murder suspects.