Milito returns to Caps United

CAPS United have been forced to recall Milton Ncube to solve a defensive crisis that has arisen in their camp.

BY TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA

The utility player, who is comfortable playing as a defender as well as in the midfield, was one of the victims of a reshuffle at the Harare giants, and had been trying his luck at crosstown rivals Harare City where he was reported to be on the brink of joining.

Together with other senior players who included former skipper Stephen Makatuka and midfielder Cabby Kamhapa, Ncube had reportedly been told by coach Lloyd Chitembwe that he was not in the team’s plans for the forthcoming season.

However, it emerged at the weekend that Chitembwe realised he was short of a reliable leftback after he failed to find a suitable replacement on the players he was assessing.

Fortunately for Chitembwe, the former Warriors leftback was yet to cancel his contract with Caps United, which is understood to still have a one year to run.

Although club technical director Nelson Matongorere insisted Ncube had not gone anywhere because he was still contracted to them, City had confirmed they were assessing the

player.

Informed sources also confirmed that the player only returned to United on Thursday after the club made a distress call.

“Ncube was in talks with Harare City and the two parties had actually agreed terms. However, he has been asked to return to the club as a way of solving the problem on the left back position. Chitembwe has realised there is no one who can match Ncube on that position. He has been assessing one of the trialists for that position, but so far he has not been impressed. He was now banking on former Dynamos Carlos Rusere, but still, he can’t match Ncube. So he (Chitembwe) wants Ncube back,” a source said.

Ncube confirmed he had returned to Caps United.

“I had not signed with Harare City. We had just agreed on most of the things, so I have come back,” said Ncube.

Chitembwe is assessing several players, including Ghanian trio of centre-back Awudu Abbass Larry, left-back Desmond Tetteh and former Kaizer Chiefs striker Agyemang Louis.

Former FC Platinum forward Hillary Bakacheza and Carlos Rusere are also training with the club as they seek to impress Chitembwe.

The 2016 champions endured a difficult campaign last term, in which they finished 34 points behind champions FC Platinum.

They will be looking to bounce back this term having signed a number of exciting players, among them former Highlanders duo of Newman Siyanchali and Gabriel Nyoni.