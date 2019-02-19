MDC legislator fumes over ‘partisan distribution’ of agric inputs

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

Mutasa South legislator Regai Tsunga (MDC Alliance) has challenged government officials to change their mind-set on the distribution of State-funded agricultural inputs which were distributed on partisan grounds, prejudicing opposition supporters.

Tsunga told NewsDay yesterday that villagers, who are perceived to be his supporters, have been denied the inputs. He threatened to take government head-on over the matter.

“The villagers are unhappy and feel that they are being punished for exercising their constitutional rights and freedoms,” he said.

“Villagers are phoning me almost on a daily basis after they are denied presidential inputs. Some villagers are being told that they voted for me before being denied inputs.

“Officials tasked with the responsibility of superintending over government-sponsored social safety nets must not undermine government policy in the new dispensation. There is need for a shift in the mind-set in many of these officials, otherwise this country will not achieve anything.”

Tsunga said he would approach the relevant authorities to have the issue addressed, saying: “Our Constitution is very clear that everyone should benefit regardless of political affiliation.”

He added that villagers in Chidazembe ward 18 were the most affected in the constituency.

Government has, perennially, been accused in various platforms over unfair distribution of presidential inputs.

Opposition MPs have, in the last few years, cried foul over the continual segregation of their party supporters.

Manicaland provincial administrator Edgar Seenza, however, denied that agricultural inputs from the presidential scheme were being distributed on partisan grounds.

“Agricultural presidential inputs are not distributed on partisan grounds, that is what I know. This is done through Agritex and government officials are mandated to distribute the inputs, and they have been briefing me. This is the first time I am hearing about this,” he said.