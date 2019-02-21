Mawarire, Mutasa dockets merged

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

A HARARE court yesterday merged dockets of #ThisFlag founder Evan Mawarire, and Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Union secretary-general Peter Mutasa, who are both accused of attempting to subvert a constitutionally-elected government after they supported calls for a stayaway to protest against fuel price increases last month.

Mawarire and Mutasa, who are represented by Tonderai Bhatasara and Alec Muchadehama respectively, appeared before magistrate Vongai Muchuchuti-Guwuriro, who remanded them to March 29 pending indictment to the High Court.

Allegations are that on January 1, 2019, Mutasa connived with Mawarire and recorded and published a video, which went viral on all social media platforms.

The State contends that the contents of the video was meant to subvert a constitutionally-elected government in that Mutasa and Mawarire were coercing the Zimbabwean workers to boycott reporting for duty and encouraging civil disobedience or resistance to law.

The State further alleges the two also attempted to coerce the constitutionally-elected government by giving demands that the boycott or civil disobedience would only end if government attended to their demands, which were to address economic challenges, pay workers in United States dollars and to remove the bond notes.

Sebastian Mutizirwa appeared for the State.