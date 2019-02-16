Matibiri sued over $167k electricity debt

BY CHARLES LAITON

FORMER Police Deputy Commissioner-General, Innocent Matibiri, has been taken to court by the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC), which is seeking payment of $167 109 for power supplies at his Stockwell Farm in Mvurwi.

Through its lawyers Chihambakwe, Mutizwa and Partners, the power utility petitioned the High Court claiming payment of the outstanding amount.

The former top cop is yet to respond to the litigation.

According to court papers, Matibiri, a nephew of former President Robert Mugabe, is said to have failed, neglected and/or refused to settle the amount despite numerous demands.

“The defendant (Matibiri) is indebted/liable to the plaintiff (ZETDC) as at February 8, 2019 in the sum of $167 109,25, being charges in respect of power/electricity supplied by the plaintiff to the defendant at the latter’s special request and instance in terms of the running electricity supply contract between the two,” the power utility said in its declaration.

ZETDC said despite being reminded to settle the outstanding bill, Matibiri reneged to pay, prompting the power utility to approach the court for recourse.

“The defendant has failed, neglected and/or refused to pay the above sum/amount despite written demand. By reason of the said failure, neglect or refusal to pay the above sum/amount, the defendant is obliged to pay the same with interest thereon,” ZETDC said.

The matter is pending.