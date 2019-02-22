Masomere trusts his Wisdom

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

MANICA Diamonds gaffer Luke Masomere has praised attacker Wisdom Mutasa for his hard work, as the former Dynamos and Caps United forward looks to relaunch his career at the Eastern Highlands-based side.

Masomere hinted that Mutasa, who struggled to knuckle down a regular place at Caps United last season, will be a regular feature for his side as they start life in the top-flight league.

Mutasa bemoaned lack of game time at Caps United, which prompted him to look elsewhere and he has found a home at Manica Diamonds.

He has been starting in the club’s friendly matches and the most recent was in their 2-1 win against Black Rhinos.

“Mutasa needs our support. We are going to give him the game time that he badly needs and I also promise my other players that they are also getting a fair shot because we want to build a healthy competition for places in the team,” Masomere said.

“He (Mutasa) is a good player and he is coming up well. I am happy with the effort he is putting during our training sessions. I know that he wants to achieve something this year.”

Mutasa was among high-profile players who joined the ambitious Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC)-owned side following their promotion from the Eastern region Division One League.

Other players who joined the club include former Dynamos defender Partson Jaure, goalkeeper Tafadzwa Dube, as well as Marshall Mudehwe, who came in from FC Platinum.

Masomere said he was still working on combinations.

“This is a completely new team and I am worried with combinations. This is the reason why we will try to play many friendly matches. We are unlike, for example, Herentals, which did not change their side that played in Division One,” he said.

“So, on the issue of combinations, they were not affected, but we still have a lot of time to work on the issue of combinations and we are doing well with our preparations so far.”