Man jailed for gouging neighbour’s eye

By Simbarashe Sithole

A 43-YEAR-OLD Guruve man was last week slapped with a four-year jail term for attacking and popping out his neighbour’s eye in a fight over a stolen chicken valued at $5.

Maduka Makozhombwe (43) of Muzhanje Farm, Guruve under Chief Chipuriro, was convicted on his own of guilt to the assault charge before magistrate Shingirai Mutiro, who sentenced him to 48 months imprisonment. Twelve months were conditionally suspended.

Prosecutor Spiwe Makarichi told the court that on November 7 last year, Makozhombwe stormed Norest Nhekairo’s homestead around 8pm looking for his missing chicken.

He had been tipped that Nhekairo had stolen it.

Upon arrival, he saw Nhekairo eating sadza with chicken and a scuffle ensued.

In a fit of rage, Makozhombwe grabbed Nhekairo’s plate and threw it away and punched him on the eye.

The convict told Nhekairo that he had paid for the chicken with his eye before he disappeared into the night.