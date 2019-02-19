Man caged 48 months for burglary

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

A SERIAL Mutare burglar was yesterday caged 48 months by magistrate Perseverance Makhala.

Prince Mabika (45) appeared in court facing two counts of unlawful entry.

Makhala, however, suspended three months of the sentence on condition of good behaviour, while another four months were suspended on condition that he restitutes the complainant.

The prosecution, led by Fletcher Karombe, said on February 12, the complainant Rita Mutsongoni (37) locked all doors at her tuckshop in Chikanga high-density suburb.

That night, Mabika forced-open the complainant’s tuckshop using a pick and got inside.

Mabika stole bread, sugar, cooking oil, and salt, among other commodities.

Karombe told the court that the complainant lost commodities amounting to $250.

The following morning, Mabika using the same modus operandi forced-open Booker Mashingaidze’s tuckshop in the same city and stole valuables including alcohol spirits and soap, among other commodities, worth $1 650.

He was, however, later caught in the act on February 14 in Chikanga suburb after detectives found him carrying the stolen groceries.

He was questioned before spilling the beans and led the police to where he had committed the offence.