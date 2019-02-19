Man arrested for stealing ‘funeral’ meat

By Simbarashe Sithole

There was drama at Chief Chapoto’s funeral in Kanyemba on Sunday when a 32-year-old man allegedly stole beef and hid it in a plastic bag soon after skinning a bull.

Aleck Kanyemba (32) of Muchiruhwe village was humiliated by his colleagues who saw him carrying a plastic full of beef to his uncle’s car before calling the police to apprehend him.

Kanyemba was subsequently rescued by village head Bothwell Arufai, who pleaded with the police not to arrest him since they had recovered the meat.

An eyewitness, Edmore Chimata said: “We called the police to arrest Kanyemba after he stole beef at Chief Chapoto’s funeral. He was lucky that Arufai, who was Chief Chapoto’s adviser, pleaded with the police to release him.”

Arufai confirmed the incident, saying: “I can confirm that I pleaded with the police to release Kanyemba after he stole meat. Indeed, he acted wrongly, but we should not judge these young men harshly since they are facing economic hardships.”

Chief Chapoto, born Peter Enock Chapoto, succumbed to prostate cancer at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals.

He was buried on Sunday.