LIVE UPDATES: Charles Mungoshi burial

NewsDay gives you live updates of the burial of veteran author Charles Mungoshi who died on the 16 of February 2019. He was 71.

15:06 – Mdc glenview MP , Vimbai Java and MDC secretary general Douglas Mwonzora now at Mungoshi homestead.

11:42 – Prof Rukuni: He was not only a literary giant but an intellect of the highest order.

11:30 – Tsitsi: My father taught me to be focused with life and ignore outside influences.

11:29 – Tsitsi: The first time my father got sick, he had gone to the toilet and collapsed, I was asleep and got some unusual, tried to push the door but failed, his head was at the door, I called Charles, so he pushed so that I gain entry as I have a small body, we rendered first aid.. this was how the illness begun.. He would make it but not this time, I am glad that he is no longer in pain.

11:26 – National Arts Council Director Nicholas Moyo has arrived.

11:18 – Mungoshi is a hero in his own right, its not all about war: Sharara.

11:15 – Sharara said he met Mungoshi in Kambuzuma where they were lodging.

11:14 – Yesteryear Dembare star July Sharara, Mungoshi’s best friend now addressing mourners.

11:13 – Renowned academic and writer Mwandiwamba Rukuni has just arrived.

11:08 – I am saying to the Mungoshi family, we will carry on with the programme of organising a gala/event to honour: Bimha.

11:07 – We need to honour people when they are alive: Bimha.

11:06 – Bimha said he has consulted NAC and Ray Mawerera to organise an event to honour the late Mungoshi, but could not happening due to several reasons.

10:46 – Burial is set for 2pm.

10:44 – Mourners trickling in and its automatic that the yard will not accommodate all the mourners as given the number of people already here.

10:39 – Politicians who have arrived so far is Zanu PF politburo member Mike Bimha while preacher Apostle Java is also in attendance.

10:37 – Charles Mungoshi, a renowned author died last week after a decade long battle with a neurological condition.

10:35 – A church service has begun at the Mungoshi homestead in Maronda Mashanu area, Chikomba West about 18km from Chivhu.