Leaders must learn the deepest level of communication

SUCCESS LIFE: JONAH NYONI

When you connect with people, it is easy to communicate on a deeper level. Most people talk, but they don’t know how to connect. As a couple, you might talk, but that does not mean you are connected. As a leader, you might talk to your followers, but you must learn the deepest level of communication and that is connecting.

A preacher might preach, but people listen better to the person they are connected with. Some parents talk to their children, but they are not connected to them at all. So, in this article, we tackle some necessary tips on connecting with people.

Use conversation language

Learn to engage with other people. Start with questions. Allow people to talk about themselves to you. I have since learnt that people are generally self-centred and as such, they want to be known and to talk about themselves. Allow them to talk to about themselves. That makes them feel understood. The moment people feel understood, they get attracted to you.

In your talk with other people, use conversational language. Professionals want to bring in work jargon to sound more educated and that’s the mistake most people make. A good example is in using acronyms used by medical doctors and that does not help someone who is a lawyer. It’s easy to connect when you become human enough and sound more like everyday people, but remain professional and understood.

Learn to start a conversation

Most people are afraid to start a conversation when meeting a person for the very first time. There is that feeling that comes on me when I think of introducing myself. In a group set-up like a cocktail party or corporate dinner, if you start conversations, people are drawn to you. Learn this simple technique to connect with others. There are many conversation starters. It is said, take an interest in other people, and they will walk out thinking you are interesting. “At the end of the day, people won’t remember what you said or did, they will remember how you made them feel.” — Maya Angelou

Put your energy

Invest energy and time into a person you want to be connected with. John. C. Maxwell gives us this analogy: Why is it that when people are dating or in courtship, they are so connected? They give it all! They look for means by which to make the other person happy. They give out not only a gifts, but themselves. For anyone to highly connect, they need to put energy into it.

Take time to know people

People look for love and they connect well with people who make them feel loved. Leadership wins when one takes time to be concerned about the people they lead. The mistake most leaders make is being obsessed with bringing immediate results, forgetting the person who brings those results. When you love people, it’s easier for them to love in return and can happily help you accomplish a task.

Add value to other people

People are learning creatures. People always want a helping hand. People are seeking for value and learning opportunities. So, if you offer that value, its easy to be get connected with many people.

Understand people

The easy way to clash with people is to disrespect and disregard their differences, culture, ethnicity, personalities and their uniqueness. For you to connect with people you must respect them for who they are and respect their different personality types. We are different, and as such learn people and you will easily succeed with them. When you want to authentically connect with people, be willing to understand them.

Find commonality

Human beings generally have something in common. To easily connect with people, you have to find common ground.

A leader who is able to find common ground with their team is able to move to higher ground. It is easy to compliment and complement people as long as you can find common ground.

Parting Point: Connecting with people has more benefits than we may ever know. You sell better to people that you are connected with. Marriages thrive where there is a bond. Teams gel if they are connected. Leaders lead better if they are connected with the people they lead. People around the world want to connect and that is the reason why social media networks are popular. Let’s connect! Let’s talk! Let’s meet next week, and thanks for all the feedback we receive from you.

Jonah Nyoni is an author, success coach and certified leadership/business trainer. He is the author of Inspiration for Success and Success Within Reach.

Contact details: Tel: 0772 581 918. Email: jonah@classicmail.co.za. Twitter@jonahnyoni.