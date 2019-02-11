Justin Bieber speaks out on quickie wedding

THE latest edition of American Vogue has hit the shelves and Mrs Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin, could not resist showing off snaps of her and her hubby from the magazine on social media.

“So excited to cover @voguemagazine’s March issue with my loveeeeeee,” the model posted on.

The newlyweds, who famously married a mere 12 weeks after rekindling their romance, were photographed by the legendary Annie Leibovitz.

One of our favourite photos features the pair perched cross-legged on a kitchen counter in matching Stella McCartney florals. Hailey dons a cheeky expression while playing with her hair and Justin, who is supposed to be meditating, looks as if he’s about to burst into laughter.

Then there’s the shot of Justin in a white Prada suit, passionately kissing his bride, who is wearing a Paco Rabanne gown with a stunning bejewelled back. This image gives us a taste of what their official wedding photographs might have been like had they not decided to tie the knot in a low-key courthouse ceremony in September 2018.

In the accompanying magazine article, which appears on Vogue.com, Justin reveals that the reason the pair married so quickly was not that Hailey was pregnant — far from it, he was celibate until he said “I do” — but because he finally realised that she was “the one”.

While Bieber admits that a desire for sex did form part of his decision, he told Vogue: “When I saw Hailey last June, I just forgot how much I loved her and how much I missed her and how much of a positive impact she made on my life. I was like, Holy cow, this is what I’ve been looking for.”

Happily, it looks like we might get to see those official wedding photographs after all. Vogue confirms that a formal wedding is on the cards, but that the couple is still finalising plans.

—Sunday Times