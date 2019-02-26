Jealous man sets ex-wife’s kitchen ablaze

BY SIMBARASHE SITHOLE

A 44-YEAR-OLD Mvurwi man has been jailed for two years after razing a kitchen belonging to his former wife and destroying valuables worth $370.

Gilbert Chiwawa’s sentence was wholly suspended by Guruve resident magistrate Shingirai Mutiro on condition that he performs 560 hours of community service.

An additional 10 months were suspended on condition that he restitutes the complainant.

The court heard that on Wednesday last week, Chiwawa of Pembi Chase Farm compound in Mvurwi, observed that his former wife, Takaitei Nyanhemwa (37), was not at home.

That night, he set ablaze her kitchen hut because he suspected her of indulging in prostitution.

He then fled from the scene.

In mitigation, Chiwawa told the court that he felt betrayed by his ex-wife, saying she was now into prostitution despite the two having been blessed with three children.

“Your Worship, I am the bread winner for my three children, who I have with this woman. I was pushed into committing this offence because I felt betrayed by my ex-wife. She dumped me so that she could be a prostitute. May you forgive me?” Chiwawa lamented.

Spiwe Makarichi represented the State.

In another case, four Mvurwi farm workers appeared before the same magistrate and were remanded in custody for stealing fertiliser and chemicals worth $1 082 from their employer.

Patrick Chiturike (38), Raphael Nyakudya (22), Lackel Poster (27) and Muzondiwa Kachire (29) pleaded not guilty to the charge before Mutiro, who remanded them in custody to March 6 after one of the suspects complained that he was heavily assaulted by police officers following their arrest.

The magistrate said the victim needed to be examined by a government doctor.

Prosecutor Makarichi told the court that on Thursday last week at Stockwell Farm in Mvurwi, the four connived to steal the fertiliser and tobacco

chemicals.