How Kadonzvo dribbled DeMbare

BY HENRY MHARA

DYNAMOS have reported midfielder Valentine Kadonzvo to the Premier Soccer League (PSL) after he duped the club into issuing him with a clearance on the pretext that he was going to the United States for studies, yet he was joining local rivals, Chicken Inn.

Kadonzvo trained with Dynamos in their first weeks of pre-season warm-ups, and was one of the only six players that the club had wanted to retain from their previous troubled season in which they fought relegation.

The midfielder, according to the Harare giants, had a running contract which they had to cancel after he requested to be released to further his studies abroad.

But days later, V11, as Kadonzvo is known in football circles, resurfaced at the Chicken Inn training ground, with the Gamecocks confirming that he had signed a two-year contract with them.

This has infuriated Dynamos who want the PSL to intervene, in what is set to be an interesting wrangle between the Harare giants and Chicken Inn over a player.

DeMbare coach Lloyd Chigowe yesterday revealed that Kadonzvo had duped them, adding that he personally felt cheated as he had anchored his entire game plan for this upcoming season on the midfielder.

“Valentine Kadonzvo has been fraudulent in his behaviour. The club felt obliged to release him to go for studies, not to release him to join a local club. It was on humanitarian grounds because he had produced papers, saying the university wanted someone who is not attached. So we felt it would be unfair to block him from progressing and furthering his studies. His fraudulent behaviour baffles the mind, because this means he has blocked the route for other guys who might want to make that kind of request in future. Little did we know that he is trying to find a way out of the club, and end up at Chicken Inn,” Chigowe said.

“The club (Dynamos) is active, and we have engaged the PSL and other stakeholders on the matter such that he cannot get away with murder. And if Chicken Inn are professional as they claim to be, they must open negotiations with Dynamos and do a good deal which leaves us with good relations. This kind of approach is full of chicanery.”

Kadonzvo, largely unused under former Dynamos coach Lloyd Mutasa at the time of the team’s struggles, only became prominent after Chigowe had come to the rescue of the club from relegation late in the campaign, scoring crucial goals to endear himself with the side’s supporters.

He is one of the six players who Chigowe had recommended that they be retained, after he dismantled the whole squad in a rebuilding exercise that has seen most senior players shown the exit door.

Chigowe said the process was going on well, and revealed that they had managed to sign 19 players so far, and plan to complete their transfer business by end of next week.

He refused to give away the full list of those that had signed, but confirmed that Archford Gutu who has been training with the club since returning from Sweden at the end of the year, had signed for DeMbare.

Gutu joins another prodigal son Edward Sadomba on the Dynamos books after he signed a contract with the club last month.

“He (Gutu) will come in and compete with other players, but he is coming in to add experience. He is a technically gifted player, proven talent, but he will have to fight with the other youngsters to get a first team jersey. Dynamos are offering a minimum of three years to all the players they sign with the exception to some senior players, but the majority of the players have signed three years,” Chigowe said.

“The players that are here have shown the desire to compete, but every coach believes that the team is good when it gets into competition. I have a lot of faith in the players we have assembled and they will be able to do well.

“There is a great potential for them to develop into a team because having a good player is one thing, having them to become a team is another process. Very soon they can gel and become one, but I think we have some of the best talents. We have signed 19 players, so there are only six slots left for the senior members of the squad, and the five slots for the juniors will be filled by players from the team’s junior team,” he added.