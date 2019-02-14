Heart & Soul TV cements love

BY LIFE & STYLE REPORTERS

TODAY is Valentine’s Day, as usual, lovers of various age groups will be fascinated by the prospect of celebrating this annual moment of love and affection.

Heart & Soul TV (HSTV), which is part of Alpha Media Holdings, publishers of NewsDay, The Standard, Zimbabwe Independent and Southern Eye will host its inaugural Red Mic concert at the Zimbabwe Germany Society in Milton Park, Harare, to celebrate, Valentine’s Day on Saturday.

The event will be celebrating love and will double up as a corporate event, where people will have the time to socialise and meet potential business partners while also enjoying a beautiful moment with their loved ones.

“The idea is to make people enjoy as well as associate with others. We will also be giving awards for the best-dressed couple as well as best-dressed individual, who will get a free massage at Jackies Massage Emporium,” event organisers, Lenon Gwara and Angel Kudiwa — who are also part of the Heart&Soul family — said.

There will be live performances from local musicians such as songstress Tammy Moyo, Sanii Makhalima, Soul Profound, Prayer Soul, King Avery and Adrian Tate.

The event will be led by Heart&Soul DJs, including Masciline, Adiona Chidzonga, Fufu, Davina Greene,Tanaka, Mr Ian, Craig and Angel Kudiwa.

Tickets are available at the Heart&Soul offices situated at I Union Avenue in Harare.

With a number of events having been lined up across the country to mark the day, NewsDay Life &Style caught up with some of the artistes about the day.

Songbird Tariro neGitare will tonight host a Valentine’s dinner, where she will also serenade couples and those in love with a performance at Manna Resorts in Glen Lorne.

“Love is a beautiful thing when done in the right way .Don’t rush it, always seek God’s guidance with matters of the heart. Above all, show love to those around you as that is the true measure of divinity,” she said.

The princess of mbira, Hope Masike tonight stages a performance at Alliance Francaise in Harare, where she said her playlist will be centred on love.

“Tomorrow (tonight), I will be performing at the Sarura Wako concert, celebrating the ones we choose or those who chose us. The concert is a celebration of love; love found or yet to be found,” she said.

“The concert will be a celebration of African music, where I will also perform new love songs from my soon-to-be released album.”

Afro-jazz sensation Pah Chihera will not be dishing out some of her best love ballads as she will be at home.

“For me, everyday with a loved one should be treated as a Valentine. I am not very religious about Valentine, but I do believe for others who believe in it, it is a day to celebrate love. It is a day to be grateful for the better half in one’s life and to embrace that special one with gratitude. I will be home with my baby maybe, we might go for ice-cream,” she said.

Urban groover Pauline Gunduza will present a special valentine’s gift to her fans in the form of a song called Rudo Rwako, which she collaborated with an upcoming musician, Vannel and is set for release tomorrow.

Afro-jazz songstress Diana “MaNgwenya” Samkange said tonight she will be entertaining guests at a valentine’s dinner at Rainbow Towers.

Multi-award winner Jah Prayzah will tomorrow stage a valentine themed concert at Pakare Paye Arts Centre in Norton, supported by rising Mbeu and his Mhodzi Tribe.