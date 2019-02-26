Gweru pre-season tourney on the cards

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

FOUR Gweru-based teams are set to participate in a charity pre-season tournament to fundraise for Airforce of Zimbabwe schools.

The tournament has been earmarked for early March with two Premier Soccer League outfits Chapungu and TelOne set to battle it out against Zifa Central Region favourites Sheasham and MSU students.

Last season, a similar tournament was held at Mandava Stadium in memory of the late goalkeeper Roy Mazingi. The fixture involved FC Platinum, Chapungu, Shabanie Mine and the now-defunct Nichrut.

FC Platinum emerged eventual winners.

However, FC Platinum have been excluded from the tournament because they are currently representing Zimbabwe in the Confederation of African Football Champions League.

Tournament co-ordinator and Chapungu spokesperson, Tawanda Zowa told NewsDay Sport that they will first seek permission from PSL and finalise after the selected teams confirm their participation.

Sheasham have expressed gratitude for the invitation to take part in the tournament.

“We have confirmed our participation in this tournament because clearly this is a worthy cause for the team ahead of this important season,” said Sheasham chairperson, Malvern

Paradza.

The two topflight teams Chapungu and TelOne have been relatively quiet ahead of the 2019 season set to commence next month. However, the tournament presents them with an opportunity to test their strength before the season commences.

Chapungu welcomed back Patrick Kumbula from a loan stint at Blue Swallows and they have signed Gracious Muleya and Tinashe Balakasi, formerly with Harare City, who are understood to have already agreed terms with the club.

TelOne have, meanwhile acquired the services of veteran striker, Jacob Muzokomba and midfielder enforcer, James Jam from their cross town rivals, Chapungu.

Central Region favourites Sheasham have been the busiest in the second tier transfer market after making wholesale changes to their team, acquiring the services of coach John Nyikadzino and seven former Nichrut players.