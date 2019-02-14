Greatman gets timely career boost

BY LIFE &STYLE REPORTER

AFRO-JAZZ musician Tongai “Greatman” Gwaze’s career has received a major boost after Chivi South MP Killer Zivhu pledged to pay all his recording fees through his Killer Zivhu Foundation.

Born physically challenged, Greatman is set to have his album recorded with all the expenses paid for and in addition to that he will also be receiving a $400 allowance per month from the foundation.

Zivhu said he got help in his life to reach where he is, hence the propensity to assist the needy.

“I will take Greatman aboard in the Killer Zivhu Foundation, where all his recording fees will be paid for by the foundation as well as his videos. He will get an allowance of $400 per month up to December as we come up with a long lasting solution for him,” said.

“Greatman who is wheelchair-bound, I want him to realise his dream.”

Zivhu said plans were afoot for the Killer Zivhu Foundation to make Greatman an ambassador for the #mynationfirstmesecond campaign.

He said #mynationfirstmesecond aims at converting the mindsets of Zimbabweans all over the world to love their nation.

The Mhangura-born musician recently released a duet with dendera ace Sulumani Chimbetu titled Pandakazvarwa, which chronicles the trials and tribulations of the disabled child, off his album Cheziya.