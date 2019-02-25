Great Kali returns to Big Bullets

BY HENRY MHARA/FORTUNE MBELE

FORMER Warriors and Dynamos coach Kalisto Pasuwa (pictured) is set to extend his stay at Malawi’s league champions Nyasa Big Bullets by three years after helping the club to win the league title last year.

Pasuwa was given a short two-and-a-half-month contract by the club last year, with an option to extend if he could guide the team to the championship, which he went on to achieve.

But the two parties had problems in agreeing on the deal, which saw the man known as Great Kali returning home to Harare to further consult with his manager Gibson Mahachi.

It appears they have found a common ground, with reports from Malawi suggesting that Pasuwa has returned to the club, and is in charge of the team’s preparations for the new season.

Bullets chief executive officer, Fleetwood Haiya on Wednesday told the media in Malawi that negotiations with Pasuwa were going on well, and he would be the team’s coach next season.

“Yes, our coach is back in the country, but allow me not to comment much on his return as there are some issues to be finalised,” Haiya said.

A Press conference is scheduled this week, where the club is expected to announce Pasuwa as their new coach on a three-year deal.

A winner of four consecutive league titles with Dynamos not so long ago, the 48-year-old is expected to lead his team in a four-team pre-season tournament which involves Chicken

Inn.

Other teams set to compete in the invitational tournament are Malawian league side Be Forward Wanderers and Ferroviário de Nampula of Mozambique.

The tournament, set for Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre, starts at the weekend.

Former Zimbabwe champions Chicken Inn are expected to leave for Malawi tomorrow, where they will stay for 10 days.

Chicken Inn spokesperson, Tavengwa Hara confirmed the trip, which the club is using as a pre-season warm-up for the upcoming season, where the Bulawayo-based team have publicly vowed to win.

“We are scheduled to leave on Tuesday (tomorrow) with 28 players. The tournament is for the boys to gel and the coaches to strike the right combinations since we have brought in a number of new players. The trip will also be good for the players to bond. We are going there for 10 days,” Hara said.

Chicken Inn have been one of the busiest teams in the transfer market, bringing in goalkeeper Donovan Bernard, Tichaona Chipunza and Clive Augusto from Ngezi Platinum Stars and also raiding Dynamos of Valentine Kadonzvo, Panashe Mutasa and Phakamani Dube.

Malvin Gaki and Sipho Ndlovu have also joined from Harare City and Bulawayo City, respectively.

Brett Amidu, at the centre of a transfer wrangle with FC Platinum, is also on the travelling list to Malawi, with reports suggesting that the two teams have reached an agreement.

Chicken Inn, winners of the league championship in 2015, have retained most of the stars from last season when they finished third in the league.

Notable names include veteran midfielder Clemence Matawu, Guide Goddard, Obadiah Tarumbwa, Passmore Bernard, Ben Nyahunzvi, Obriel Chirinda, George Majika, King Nasama, and

Moses Jackson.

After the Malawi trip, Chicken Inn are expected to return home and play city rivals Highlanders in the season opener, the Zimbabwe National Army Charity Shield Cup, on March 10.