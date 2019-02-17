God is our sufficiency

devotion column: Erasmus Makarimayi

Believers are always called to remain focused and determined in a world that oftentimes tempts them to surrender God’s precious call on their lives. It is always the trick of the devil to solicit Christians to look unto themselves instead of looking unto Jesus, the Author and Finisher of their faith, that is, the Christian faith.

Satan knows that the moment a believer diverts trust from God to her or himself, she or he automatically falls from grace. She or he starts murmuring and sees God as an inconsiderate and uncaring being. However, the Bible clearly reveals that God is a very caring Father.

Christianity is total reliance on God. We don’t take matters into our hands ,but we’re instruments of God’s matters. Always remember that you’re a vessel of divine programme.

Believers are called believers because they believe in the ability and reliability of God. They look not unto themselves, but unto God :2 Corinthians 3:4-5 puts it thus, “[4]

And such trust have we through Christ to God-ward: [5] Not that we are sufficient of ourselves to think any thing as of ourselves; but our sufficiency is of God;” We have so much trust in God that we don’t shake and sulk. Believers know that they don’t have to carry the weight of things God is carrying for them. Why would we stagger beneath the weight which our Father won’t even feel?

God, our Father, is Jehovah Jireh, the God who provides. He’s a responsible and caring Father. It will be futile to try to provide for the provider, who is our sufficiency.

The God of providence who feeds the sparrows which are of less value than you, will furnish you with what you need. Jesus taught in Matthew 10:29-31, “[29] Are not two

sparrows sold for a farthing? and one of them shall not fall on the ground without your Father. [30] But the very hairs of your head are all numbered. [31] Fear ye not therefore, ye are of more value than many sparrows.” You’re valuable, calling for the blood of Jesus for your redemption.

You will live a peaceful life and enjoy the finished work of Jesus Christ if you refrain from providing to the God of providence. When you work, God rests and when you rest, God works.

Believers cast their burden on Christ. They’re in Christ and cannot, therefore, keep on carrying burdens. Every burden that comes up should be cast or forwarded to Him. 1 Peter 5:7 admonishes, “Casting all your care upon him; for he careth for you.” What is heavy load to women and men of flesh is just like dust in the scales of God. If God cares for you, why should you care too? As a believer, you trusted Him with your soul. In the same vein, please, trust Him for your body. Let all your concerns be in His hands.

Whatever momentary tribulation you may experience, please, never doubt God’s grace. Always seek understanding and surrender and enjoy His will. In situations that may appear hopeless, never despair. He won’t abandon you.

He assured us in Hebrews 13:5, “Let your conversation be without covetousness; and be content with such things as ye have: for he hath said, I will never leave thee, nor forsake thee.” You’re not alone and you’re not forsaken.

We don’t doubt Him and His Word. Through knowledge, we hold on to the manifestation of His promises in us. The faith of Abraham is good for our learning. Romans 4:18-21 records, “[18] Who against hope believed in hope, that he might become the father of many nations; according to that which was spoken, So shall thy seed be. [19] And being not weak in faith, he considered not his own body now dead, when he was about an hundred years old, neither yet the deadness of Sara’s womb: [20] He staggered not at the promise of God through unbelief; but was strong in faith, giving glory to God; [21] And being fully persuaded that, what he had promised, he was able also to perform.” God is able, trust Him. Grace and peace be multiplied to you through knowledge.