Ghanaian striker charms Chitembwe

BY TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA

CAPS United coach Lloyd Chitembwe has reportedly been charmed by Ghanaian international striker Agyemang Louis, who is among several players he is assessing in his bid to mould a strong squad that can challenge for the league title in 2019.

The Green Machine are also closely monitoring Ghanaian centre-back Awudu Abbass Larry, left-back Desmond Tetteh as well as former FC Platinum forward Hillary Bakacheza and Carlos Rusere.

NewsDay Sport has been informed that it is Louis who has caused a buzz in the Caps camp, where he has charmed Chitembwe.

“From the three Ghanaian players, it is the striker Louis who has stood out. Chitembwe has been impressed by his intelligence in the box, accuracy and even pace. He (Chitembwe) believes he could be the right man to lead their attack. He is a complete striker,” a source close to the Caps said.

The Ghanaian forward has also played for South African football giants Kaizer Chiefs and Tunisian giants Etoile Du Sahel.

While Chitembwe is said to have made up his mind on Louis, reports said he still wants more time to assess the other two defenders as well as Bakacheza and Rusere as he looks to close his transfer book this week.

The 2016 champions endured a difficult campaign last term in which they finished 34 points behind eventual champions FC Platinum.

They will be looking to bounce back this term, having signed a number of players, among them former Highlanders attacking duo of Newman Siyanchali and Gabriel Nyoni.

The Green Machine have also re-signed speedy winger Phineas Bhamusi, who had a successful stint with Lowveld side Triangle, while Ronald “Rooney” Chitiyo, one of the most creative midfielders in domestic football at the moment, has also extended his stay at the club after his contract expired on December 31.

Chitiyo, however, is not expected to play a part in the first month of the Premier Soccer League (PSL) campaign as he regains fitness following a car accident.

Striker John Zhuwawo, whose contract had also lapsed, was given a contract extension.

Premier Soccer League action is scheduled to start in March.

Caps have been refreshing their squad, asking some of their players to leave, while retaining those they think will add value.

Among those that have been asked to leave are former captain Stephen Makatuka and midfielder Cabby Kamhapa. The duo, has however, since found a new home at Swaziland football giants Mbabane Swallows.