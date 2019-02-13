German SES to increase technology uptake among Zim’s SMEs

BY MISHMA CHAKANYUKA

German Senior Expert Services (German SES), a development agency, will tomorrow hold an awareness seminar to increase uptake of technology in Zimbabwe’s small to medium enterprises.

In a Press release Zimbabwe SES representative Bernd Doppelfeld said the seminar aims to help local SMEs understand how to utilise technology in the different sectors of the economy.

“The seminar is a way for SES to increase uptake of its services among Zimbabwe’s industry, businesses, and farming communities, especially companies working in the technology, agriculture, processed foods, textiles, project management, tourism, finance, and water and sanitation sectors,” he said.

ZimTrade chief executive Allan Majuru said the trade promotion body’s partnership with SES had proven to be highly beneficial in the past, with the organisation working hard to grow Zimbabwe’s exports.

“We have worked extensively with SES to arrange for the provision of their services to our clients in various sectors, including fashion, textiles, leather, and engineering, cold chain storage among others. We have found invariably that they bring valuable insight into improving the quality and efficiency at our companies. We are pushing to improve the competitiveness of Zimbabwean products on the international market, and SES is an invaluable partner in achieving this,” Mujuru said in a statement.

ZimTrade signed a Memorandum of Understanding with German SES in 2017 to enhance productivity and export competitiveness through factory floor interventions.

Doppelfeld said last year German SES had brought 43 experts to Zimbabwe and was planning to bring more this year.

“SES brought 43 experts to Zimbabwe last year and they worked with numerous companies in various sectors. We are looking to increase this number in 2019 as part of Germany’s support for Zimbabwe’s development agenda,” he said.

The specialists come at the request by companies who need technical or business advice based on international practices, and the beneficiary company pays the costs for the visiting consultant.

German SES is a leading volunteer placement organisation, and is active in over 160 countries.