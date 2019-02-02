Foreigners que up at DeMbare

BY HENRY MHARA

DYNAMOS are assessing two players from Ghana, with the hope to signing them as part of their rebuilding exercise that has seen them dismantling the entire squad from last season to build from scratch.

The two West Africans arrived at the Glamour Boys’ training base on Thursday and have seven days to impress coach Lloyd Chigowe, who is expected to finalise his squad before the end of next week.

Chigowe confirmed the arrival of the duo, and revealed that they had started processing their immigration papers, an indication that they had a good chance of joining the Harare giants.

“We are nearly done (with finalising the squad), but being a big club we are, we are receiving more players everyday (for trials). Although we have offloaded a big number, there are still a lot of players here. Everybody believes they can bring a quality player to Dynamos,” Chigowe said.

“We have two Ghanaians, and we will assess them. That development will delay the release of our final squad because we want to give them a fair chance. They seem to be good, but unfortunately they arrived late when we were almost done with our session. They are sorting out their immigration papers and after that we will have a closer look at them. And if they make the grade, we include them in our squad.”

Chigowe said the team was expecting to receive two more players from West Africa for trials.

“Someone is also bringing us a striker and a midfielder from Cote d’ivoure, and again we are obliged to have a look at them. We will not dismiss them off hand. But I can safely say we have now built the core of the squad we want,” he said.

Dynamos’ rebuilding exercise has seen them retaining only five players from their troubled season last year, where they fought relegation for the better part of the season..

Chigowe, who masterminded the team’s escape when he was appointed the caretaker coach late in the campaign, said he had assembled a squad of 19 players so far.

On the list is one foreigner Ngandu Mankala from the Democratic Republic of Congo, while his compatriot and former TP Mazembe defender Peti Onedika Katako was also training with the club, with the hope of impressing Chigowe.

Some of the big name players that have joined the team so far include returnees Edward Sadomba and Archford Gutu, including Rodwell Mhlanga, who has been snapped from Triangle.

Chigowe appeared confident that his squad, whose bulk are Premier League rookies will be able to compete in the upcoming season, set to kick off in March.

“There is a great potential for them to develop into a team because having a good player is one thing , having them to become a team is another process. How soon they can gel and become one is the most important thing but I think we have some of the best talents.

“The players that are here have shown the desire to compete, but every coach believe that the team is good until it gets into competition. I have a lot of faith in the players we have assembled and they will be able to do well.

"There is a great potential for them to develop into a team because having a good player is one thing, having them to become a team is another process. How soon they can gel and become one is the most important thing, but I think we have some of the best talents. We have signed 19 players so there are only six slots left for the senior members of the squad, and the five slots for the juniors will be filled by players from the team's junior team."

λMeanwhile,Harare City Football Club press and liaison officer Michael Chideme has distanced the club from Dennis Mukwesha, who is allegedly facing arson charges emanating from the violence that rocked the country last month, saying the player was not in their books.