Follet-Smith wins maiden Sunshine Tour title

ZIMBABWEAN golfer Benjamin Follet-Smith fired a solid 66 in yesterday’s final round to claim a two-shot victory and his maiden Sunshine Tour title at the RAM Cape Town Open.

By DANIEL NHAKANISO

After starting the final round trailing overnight leader Jean Paul-Strydom by six shots, Follet-Smith shot six birdies and an eagle to blow away the competition, finishing at 13-under-par 275 at the Royal Cape Golf Club.

“I’ve no words at the moment, its an unbelievable feeling. Practice pays off eventually. This was my week to be the winner,” an elated Follet-Smith said after the victory.

The 24-year-old credited his victory to the experience he gained from participating and winning in South Africa’s developmental tours and representing the country at the World

Cup of Golf in Australia two months ago where he was with compatriot Scott Vincent.

“It’s a great feeling. I’ve won the Big Easy Tour and on the IGT Tour and now I’ve done it and won on the Sunshine Tour. I think playing in the World Cup in Australia in November last year gave me a lot of momentum and understanding of how big it is to play at the top level like the PGA Tour. Also managing to win the smaller events gave me an idea of how it is to win on the main tours like the Sunshine Tour. Obviously its great to pull it off,” he said.

Follet-Smith pocketed R317 000 and becames the first Zimbabwean to win a Sunshine Tour event since Mark Williams’ win at the Vodacom Origins of Golf Final in November 2016.

South Africa’s Sander Lombard finished in a tie for second position with the overnight leader Strydom on 11-under-par 277 while Peter Karmis from Greece was in third on 10-under par.