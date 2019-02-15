Fashion designer calls for investment

BY SHARON SIBINDI

BULAWAYO designer Saneliso Mpofu of Sanah Designs says the local fashion design industry is vibrant, contrary to what people consider, adding that business must take advantage of such a niche market and invest.

In an interview with NewsDay Life & Style, Mpofu, who has been in the fashion industry for close to eight years, said the industry was competitive, creatively challenging and glamorous.

“If we had an injection of cash for local talent, the industry could definitely go further. Opportunities for newcomers are few and it takes time to break into the fashion industry and make a name for yourself,” she said.

“It again comes back to capital, which can enable one to buy quality fabrics, participate in fashion shows to market themselves and also to be able to expand production as well as create employment through hiring of tailors. Therefore, it is up to the individuals to grab those few opportunities as they come, and make the most of them.”

Mpofu said being able to plan and execute ideas have been part of her life, resultantly giving her the ability to also showcase her talent to potential customers.

“It has been a rollercoaster ride so far. I have experienced ups and downs, which are a part of every field. It has been my best decision towards my career to opt for fashion designing,” she said.

“All I know is to wake up everyday to create something new, and to learn a thing or two. It was right from being short tempered and to have the patience to listen to complaints. I have evolved as a person.”

Mpofu said her designs always aimed to match the dream outfits of her many clients within the available budget.

“It would not have successful in any other field because I am doing what I love the most. I still dream of making it big one day, and I am continuously working towards that. I am planning to eventually host my own shows,” she said.

Recently, Mpofu hosted training sessions for upcoming designers in Highlands, Harare, as a way to empower them.

The fashionist has also participated at the World Trade Centre in Accra, Ghana, attending the Africa Mercedes Benz Fashion Week.