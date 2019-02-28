Embrace the 4th industrial revolution: Mutambara

BY RUTENDO MATANHIKE

Former deputy premier, Arthur Mutambara has said for Zimbabwe to prosper economically, it needs to transition into the fourth industrial revolution.

The revolution is characterised by a combination of technologies that is blurring the lines between the physical, digital and biological spheres, collectively referred to as cyber-physical systems.

Speaking at a conference hosted by the Sivio Institute in Harare yesterday, Mutambara said under the fourth industrialisation, the education system embraces learners who reason individually rather than telling them what to think.

“We need a different way of educating our high school students by giving them what is called critical thinking, where they master the aspect of how to think rather than what to think.

“We must acquire key competencies as opposed to traditional education, where there is judgment, negotiation, cognitive capacity, flexibility, knowledge production, knowledge management and intellectual property management,” he said.

Mutambara said this type of education would integrate different sectors, where students learn emotional, cultural and existential intelligence, among many others, to be well-grounded when it comes to co-existing with others.

“This type of industrialisation is about blended learning using integration approaches, where students can talk about philosophy and mathematics, among other topics,” he said.

The University of Johannesburg professor also said for Zimbabwe to enjoy economic prosperity, there was need to address all matters using an all-inclusive approach.

“We want shared economic prosperity and inclusive economic growth, which has to be done in a holistic manner by addressing all matters, which include economic transformation, innovation, entrepreneurship, embracing the fourth industrial revolution, regional and continental integration,” he said.